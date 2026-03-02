NDDB assures full support for strengthening Nalgonda Dairy

Hyderabad: Dr Meenesh C Shah, Chairman of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), has assured full cooperation for strengthening Nalgonda Dairy. He responded positively during a high-level review meeting and reiterated NDDB’s commitment to supporting measures aimed at stabilising and reviving the dairy.

The meeting, held in Ahmedabad, was attended by Vakiti Srihari, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Youth Services; Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MP from Bhongir; Beerla Ilaiah; Gutha Amith Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Dairy Development Corporation; and G. Madhusudhan Reddy, Chairman of Mother Dairy.

During the meeting, participants conducted a detailed review of the dairy union’s financial and administrative position. Key issues discussed included clearing outstanding bank dues, settling pending payments to farmers, reviving dairy operations, and strengthening the organisation’s administrative framework.