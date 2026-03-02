Leaders recall Vajpayee’s democratic legacy

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana state unit chief N Ramachander Rao described Vajpayee as more than a political leader—“a poet, an orator, and a cultured democrat whose personality and ideas inspired generations.”

He recalled how Vajpayee’s speeches captivated the nation, with people across India eagerly watching his addresses on Doordarshan. Rao emphasised that Vajpayee’s ability to combine sharp political critique with dignity and humour set him apart as a role model for young leaders.

He spoke at an event organised as part of the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A special poetry compilation titled “Atal Ji Ki Akshar Neerajanam” was released at a grand event on Sunday. The programme was attended by former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu as the chief guest, alongside BJP Telangana State unit President N Ramchander Rao, who delivered a keynote address highlighting Vajpayee’s enduring influence on Indian politics and society.

Rao noted that Vajpayee’s influence drew many into public life, inspiring them to serve society and the nation. He shared personal memories of seeking Vajpayee’s blessings upon becoming an MLC, recalling advice to avoid unparliamentary language and personal attacks in legislative debates. “His guidance became my moral compass in politics,” Rao said.

Criticising the current state of Telangana’s legislative assemblies, Rao lamented the rise of abusive language and divisive rhetoric, contrasting it with Vajpayee’s democratic ideals. He stressed that criticism in politics must remain within democratic limits and called for a return to the values of respect and parliamentary decorum. Rao also highlighted Vajpayee’s stature as a leader trusted across party lines, citing the example of Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao sending Vajpayee to represent India at the United Nations on the Kashmir issue. He concluded by urging leaders in Telangana to emulate Vajpayee’s legacy, stating that following his path would be the true service to democracy and the nation.