Handloom Market Celebrates 10 Yrs

Highlights

Chenetha Santha celebrated its 10th anniversary at Chauraha Auditorium, Our Sacred Space, SD Road, marking a decade of preserving India’s handloom...

Chenetha Santha celebrated its 10th anniversary at Chauraha Auditorium, Our Sacred Space, SD Road, marking a decade of preserving India’s handloom tradition. Founded by Saraswati Kavula, the market connects weavers directly with customers, eliminating middlemen and ensuring fair compensation.

This milestone event showcased vibrant handloom collections, each piece reflecting craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Visitors engaged with artisans, learning about the intricate processes behind the stunning fabrics.

Chenetha Santha’s journey stands as a testament to resilience, empowering artisans and promoting India’s rich handloom.

