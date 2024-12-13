Live
- TTD closes Akasaganga, Papavinasam roads
- High costs, limited results: Drone mist-spraying pilot project faces setback
- Poster war on as parties compete for voter attention
- Many dams, tanks filled as rains batter Tirupati dist
- Mayawati, Akhilesh condemn damage to Constitution replica
- Mann slams Centre over ‘one nation, one election’
- Techie suicide case: Mother-in-law flees Jaunpur home
- State government to Supreme Court: New guidelines on how to apply anti-gangster law in UP
- CM Chandrababu to unveil Vision 2047 document today in Vijayawada, traffic restrictions imposed
- State-level LIMES-2k24 inaugurated
Just In
Handloom Market Celebrates 10 Yrs
Highlights
Chenetha Santha celebrated its 10th anniversary at Chauraha Auditorium, Our Sacred Space, SD Road, marking a decade of preserving India’s handloom...
Chenetha Santha celebrated its 10th anniversary at Chauraha Auditorium, Our Sacred Space, SD Road, marking a decade of preserving India’s handloom tradition. Founded by Saraswati Kavula, the market connects weavers directly with customers, eliminating middlemen and ensuring fair compensation.
This milestone event showcased vibrant handloom collections, each piece reflecting craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Visitors engaged with artisans, learning about the intricate processes behind the stunning fabrics.
Chenetha Santha’s journey stands as a testament to resilience, empowering artisans and promoting India’s rich handloom.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS