Hare Krishna Movement's centralised kitchen launched

Hyderabad: Minister for Health T Harish Rao launched Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation's centralized kitchen at Nagsingi, on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

In collaboration with Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, the State government is providing Rs.5 meals to patients' attendants across 18 major government hospitals in Hyderabad.

Two months back, the TRS government launched Rs.5 meal scheme for patients' attendants at 18 state-run hospitals and the meals is being served to the visitors by the Hare Krishna Foundation. While the public pays Rs 5 for a meal, the government will bear Rs 21.25 per meal.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Harish Rao lauded the services of Hare Krishna Foundation and said that the poor people is getting quality food under the scheme.

"A free diet has been offering to patients in government hospitals for some time. However, we have noticed that the patients' attendants are also finding it difficult to get food within the hospital. The attendants of those patients who undergo cancer and long illness treatment, will have to spend the days together in the hospital. In a bid to provide the best food, the Telangana government has taken up this initiative and is spending Rs 38.66 crore a year for this programme," Harish Rao said.

The Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation is also providing Rs.5 meals in the GHMC's Annapurna canteens.