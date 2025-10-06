Harish calls upon minorities to teach lesson to Cong in JH bypoll

Hyderabad: All egingthat the Congress had badly betrayed the Muslim community and also demolished a mosque and dargah in Kodangal, the BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Sunday called upon the minority voters to teach a lesson to the Congress party in this election.

The BRS leader took part in the door-to-door ‘Baki Card’ distribution program in Jubilee Hills constituency on Sunday. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Harish Rao said, “We are handing over Baki Cards to every household to show how Congress has betrayed the people of Telangana. It has been 22 months since Congress distributed their Guarantee Cards, but not a single promise has been fulfilled. They think people won’t question them even if they break every promise. Let me be clear if Congress loses in Jubilee Hills, nothing will happen to Revanth Reddy’s government.

But if we want Rs 2,500 for every woman, Rs 4,000 for every elderly person, two lakh jobs for the youth, and fee reimbursement for students, then Congress must be taught a lesson,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader said that the Congress must be reminded of the promises they made six guarantees in 100 days. He said that if people vote for Congress again, they would believe they can continue to fool the public. People must punish Congress for their betrayal.

“Voting for a party that cheated you is like hurting your own eyes with your own hand. Congress is relying on money and police misuse to win this election. We must not sell our votes for cash or liquor bottles. Kick away Revanth Reddy’s money with your left foot and vote for BRS. Just as Gopinath Garu served you with dedication, our BRS candidate Sunitha will stand by the poor. If ordinary women are to see relief from their struggles, Sunitha must win in Jubilee Hills. She is walking in the footsteps of Gopi. The true tribute to him is to elect Sunitha,” said Rao.