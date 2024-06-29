  • Menu
Harish Rao extends condolences

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao on Friday expressed shock over the explosion at the glass factory in Shadnagar, which resulted in the deaths of six workers.

Harish Rao extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims. He urged the government to provide better medical treatment to the injured and to undertake relief measures. He criticised the government for neglecting safety measures despite the series of accidents occurring in the state's industries. He suggested that the government should take the necessary steps to prevent such accidents in the future.

