Hyderabad: Harish Rao inaugurates Kanti Velugu program in Ameerpet, CS pays surprise visit to AV college

Telangana state Medical and Health Minister Harish Rao inaugurated the second phase of Kanti Velugu program at Vivekananda Community Hall in Ameerpet, Sanat Nagar Constituency. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh and Health Commissioner Shweta Mahanti participated in the programme.

Delete Edit



Minister Harish Rao said that the light of the eye has started in Khammam. Speaking to the media in this program, he said that 1500 teams across the state will conduct tests and distribute medicines and spectacles. He said the teams will go to everyone and conduct eye examination in 16533 centers across the state. He said there are eight staff members in each team who will conduct tests to 120 to 130 people a day.



Delete Edit

On the other hand, Chief Secretary Santi Kumari went makes a surprise visit to AV College where Kanti Velugu program is being held and inspected arrangements at Kanti Velugu dispensary in Hyderabad. She gave some suggestions to the staff on the conduction of the program successfully.

