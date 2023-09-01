Harish Rao lashes out at BJP and Congress

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that people of Telangana would not believe parties like Congress and BJP as there were communal riots, power and water woes in their States and Telanganaites have given self-declaration to give third term as Chief Minister to K Chandrashekar Rao.

MRPS leader Y Bhaskar joined the BRS party in the presence of Harish Rao, MP Nama Nageswara Rao, and MLA K Upender Reddy at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. Harish Rao said Bhaskar was impressed by the decisions of KCR for the development of Dalits.

He said that during election time, the parties make promises. Some parties give slogans but BRS is the party that makes slogans into reality. There are more parties with fake words and pranks. He lashed out at the BJP and Congress leaders on their recent visits alleging that Union Minister Amit Shah had no knowledge of Telangana and he had read out the script given by someone. “Amit Shah should first correct the blind governance of Gujarat.

In Mallikarjun Kharge’s home State of Karnataka, the promises were not being implemented. People were vexed with Congress hence it won in Karnataka,” said Rao.

Harish Rao said, “BRS is not a slogan sarkar, it is a solution sarkar. The KCR government is giving Rs 20 lakh to Dalits under the ‘Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship’ and more than 80 women’s degree colleges were established by the KCR government.

It was KCR who named the secretariat after Ambedkar and showed great devotion to him by setting up a 125 feet Ambedkar statue in the city.”