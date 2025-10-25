Harish Rao lifts the veil on Congress job illusions

Alleging that the Congress government had filled only 5,000 jobs so far, the BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Friday said that the Jubilee Hills by-election was the opportunity to make Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wake up from slumber.

The BRS leader was speaking in a meeting of the government job aspirants after releasing the ‘Unemployed Baki Card’ specifying the jobs the state government has to give to unemployed youth.

He said that the Congress leaders had taken up Bus Yatra to make the Congress party come into power. He called on all the unemployed to form a camp and defeat them if they want the Congress to open its eyes.

He said that development had stopped under the Congress rule. He said that the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who cheated the unemployed should understand that they have lost by ensuring the victory of BRS party in the Jubilee Hills bye-election.

Harish Rao expressed anger that Revanth Reddy had begged and used the unemployed before the elections. After winning the elections and coming to power, he was showing his ‘stubborn hand’ and oppressing them in a tyrannical manner. He criticised Revanth for distributing papers for jobs notified by the BRS government and claiming that he had given them himself. He said that the new jobs given by the Congress government were only 5,000. The BRS leader also mocked the job calendar released by the government. They released the job calendar but did not give notification as stated in that calendar. The government had promised two lakh jobs, job calendar, mega DSC, which is all bogus.

On June 2, he said that 5 lakh unemployed people will be helped under Yuva Vikasam. “Your words are bogus, your promises are bogus. You have cheated people from all sections. Revanth Reddy, you have a chance to open your eyes,” said Harish Rao.

Stating that some unemployed youth had also filed nominations, Harish Rao said that the unemployed youth should ensure the defeat of the Congress in Jubilee Hills. He alleged that Revanth Reddy had failed as Education Minister, Municipal Minister, Home Minister and Chief Minister and passed as collections Minister and Revenue Minister,” said Rao.