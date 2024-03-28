Harish Rao’s office clarifies on CMRF cheques issue

Hyderabad: The office of former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday condemned the propaganda going on with the news that Harish Rao’s PA has cashed CMRF cheques.

In a statement, it said that the fact is that the person named Naresh is not the PA of Harish Rao. He was a computer operator working in Harish Rao's office as a temporary employee. After completion of tenure as Finance and Health Minister, Government Orders vide letter no. 2290 dated 05-12-2023, the Minister's office was closed the next day on 06-12-2023 and the staff was dispatched. Harish Rao's office had no connection with Naresh from that day.

It added that but during the closing of the office, it came to our attention that he took some CMRF cheques with him without any information. Our office immediately responded to this and filed a complaint against a person named Naresh on 17-12-2023 at Narsinghi Police Station. As per law, appropriate action is required.

Therefore, neither Harish Rao nor the office has anything to do with that person. False propaganda is being done without recognising these facts. Applying one person's mistake to the entire office is painful, it added. Apart from CMRF cheques, our office has helped many sick and poor people in many ways, it stated.