Harish raps govt for lying on rehab to Musi oustees

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Thursday lashed out at the State government for misleading the Centre, Parliament, and the public over the rehabilitation of Musi River project victims, alleging that the claims of providing benefits through the 2013 Land Acquisition Act are leaving the displaced families without justice.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao highlighted the State government’s failure to uphold justice for Musi rehabilitation victims. Harish Rao said, “The government claims to follow the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, but this is a blatant lie. There has been no enumeration, no notices, no public consultations, and no fair compensation. Instead, houses were bulldozed recklessly, leaving families devastated. This is not governance; it is deception.”

Rao said that BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, coming from a displaced family himself, understood the struggles of affected families. He ensured 250 square yards of land and double-bedroom houses, compared to the 121 square yards mandated by the 2013 Act. Compensation for wage loss was increased, and every colony was developed with essential amenities. The current government’s actions, however, were a betrayal of the poor, Rao alleged.

The BRS leader highlighted inconsistencies in the government’s statements, accusing it of misleading the Parliament. “Our MP KR Suresh Reddy’s questions exposed how the government is saying one thing to the Centre and doing another on the ground. The Chief Minister and Municipal Minister provided false information, claiming only new houses would be demolished, while several families have already been thrown out of their homes,” he said.

Harish Rao also criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his contradictory statements. “He speaks of respecting Sonia Gandhi, yet his government ignores the 2013 Act she introduced. Calling for accountability,” he said.

Rao emphasised that the Musi victims deserve justice and legal protections. He dared the Chief Minister for an open discussion on Musi rehabilitation anywhere. He said that the party would move a privilege motion in Parliament against the government’s false claims and explore legal options to ensure justice for Musi victims.