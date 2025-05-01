Harish trying to score brownie points with KCR: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Countering the statements made by former Minister T Harish Rao on Kaleshwaram project, PCC working president T Jagga Reddy said that his efforts were aimed at winning brownie points from BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the former Sangareddy MLA referred to the way India’s biggest Irrigation project was conceived and executed by the active involvement of KCR and Harish Rao. He said that to cover up the mistakes made by the BRS regime, Harish Rao was indulging in mudslinging against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. He recalled how KCR ignored the suggestions made by the retired Chief Engineer Hanumantha Rao. “Didn’t you waste the money of the people of Telangana by building the Kaleshwaram project with bogus planning?” he asked Harish Rao.

Jagga Reddy alleged that BRS has always remained supportive of BJP. He said that both RSS and BJP have been the sworn enemies of Rahul Gandhi’s family. He alleged that conspiracies are being made to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s image from currency notes. However, he said that what pains him is the secret relationship between BJP and BRS. “Wasn’t it KCR who said in the meeting held in Gajwel that Modi’s love was enough? During the run up for the presidential election, instead of voting for Meira Kumar, who was the speaker at the time of Telangana formation, the BRS party chose to support the BJP candidate,” he reminded.

Highlighting the how deep the relationship of BJP and BRS was in the state, Jagga Reddy asked how was it possible for the BJP to win Medak Parliamentary seat without the support of BRS. He alleged that during the Lok Sabha polls, the entire BRS leadership was behind BJP. “Is it true that there were no BRS agents in the polling booths then?” asked Jagga Reddy.