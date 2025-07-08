Has HYDRAA given exception to Akbaruddin, asks Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs criticized the HYDRAA Commissioner over remarks that suggested he would not visit Akbaruddin College, which was reportedly built illegally on the land of Salkam Lake in the Old City. He described the HYDRAA Commissioner’s comments as misguided and sought clarification on whether the decision was a directive from the state government or made independently by the officer involved.

Sanjay Kumar questioned whether Akbaruddin Owaisi enjoys any special privileges and why he should be exempt from regulations. He raised a series of pressing questions, asking why the official did not demolish the homes of thousands of poor individuals living in huts and small houses in the Musi catchment area. He emphasized that these people are human beings whose lives have value. Why, he asked, had no notice been issued to the management of Akbaruddin College regarding the construction on allegedly encroached land? Would it not have been adequate to issue a notice to vacate immediately and schedule the demolition for after the academic year? He questioned whether the value of life applies only to the Akbaruddin family while the poor are disregarded.

The Karimnagar MP also noted that Owaisi’s supporters, who attack constables, seem to be rewarded for their actions. “Are they rewarded for occupying government and private lands or for associating with those linked to terrorism? Is this the standard we are setting?” he asked. He demanded clarification on whether HYDRAA has granted exemptions for Owaisi’s properties and whether his supporters can act with impunity. He insisted that the Chief Minister should respond immediately.

He recalled that both he and CM Revanth Reddy were jailed under allegations of leaking the Class X Hindi question paper and flying a drone, respectively. The Karimnagar MP also questioned why no action has been taken regarding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) corruption, phone tapping scandal, irregularities in formula racing, the drug scandal, farmhouse irregularities, sheep procurement issues, and power purchasing scandals. He wondered if the law had become the puppet of BRS chief KCR under the Congress government.

Lastly, the Union Minister warned against targeted attacks on media freedom and the intimidation of journalists by the BRS. “The Congress government’s protection of such individuals exposes its incompetence. The BJP is prepared to defend democracy and support the media. Thousands of workers in Telangana will unite in this fight,” he stated.