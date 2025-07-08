HC reserves orders on 9 writs seeking judicial probe into Group-1 exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao on Monday “reserved orders” on nine writs filed by unsuccessful candidates, who were unable to get a rank in the Group-1 Main exam, seeking a direction to order a judicial probe into the entire selection process. The judge heard nine writs filed by Parmesh Matta and others.

Vidya Sagar, KS Murthy and Rachna, senior counsels argued for the petitioners and sought judicial intervention into the action of the TGPSC in conducting the most coveted Group-1 competitive examination in the most haphazard manner, alleging massive illegalities and in sheer violation of rules.

Vidya Sagar contended that the TGPSC had not conducted the exam in a fair and transparent manner because, any constitutional body, which holds a competitive exam, first and foremost, notifies each instruction by way of a Gazette.. unless this process is done, a statutory body cannot hold an exam , but here in this case, the TGPSC didn’t speak about three rounds of evaluation, moderation method, re-evaluation, which itself speaks about the haphazard manner of conducting the exam.

Rachna, in the last hearing, contended that the TGPSC had informed the court it had grossly erred in issuing two hall-ticket numbers to candidates. This had created confusion among the candidates, who got selected in the Preliminary. Moreover, unqualified evaluators had corrected the answer papers of the candidates, who wrote the exam in “Telugu medium” because of which there is a huge variation in the pass percentage between the candidates, who appeared in English and Telugu--English medium 30% and Telugu medium 18%. This action of TGPSC was to demean the Telugu candidates. The biometrics system was not properly used… the contention of the TGPSC that all CCTV cameras installed at the exam centres had a centralised surveillance system was a suspecting aspect.

Criminal petition filed by CM seeking quash of proceedings in pvt complaint; reserved for orders

The HC bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Monday “reserved orders” on the criminal petition filed by CM A Revanth Reddy, seeking quash of proceedings registered before the Principal Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Cases, Hyderabad, which emanated from a private complaint filed by Kasam Venkateswarlu, State general secretary, BJP from Nalgonda.

Reddy at a public meeting (election campaign-2024) “Jana Jatara Sabha” on May 5 at Prakasam Stadium, Kothagudem, stated that if the BJP comes to power, it will scrap the SC, ST and BC reservations.

During the hearing, T Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for CM, had vehemently opposed contentions of counsel for the petitioner, contending the complaint filed before the lower court was not maintainable and should be dismissed; Venkateshwarulu was not eligible to file the complaint on ground BJP, being a national party, had not given its consent. The counsel for the petitioner had not furnished any document/ letter received from the top BJP brass, giving consent. There is no official communique/no authorisation from the BJP high command directing Venkateshwarlu to file the complaint. Reddy’s speech was purely political; political speeches/ statements cannot be construed as defamatory because delivering a political speech is right to freedom under Article 19, which gives freedom of speech to a citizen.

The judge reserved orders while hearing the petition filed by CM seeking quash of proceedings in CC 312/2024 U/s. 499 IPC and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, before the PSJFCM for Excise Cases.

*Notice issued to State: PIL to protect 2-acre govt land in Hyderguda from encroachment

The HC division bench of Acting CJ Sujoy Paul & Justice Renuka Yara on Monday issued notices to the Principal Secretary (revenue), Ranga Reddy district collector, GHMC commissioner, RDO and tahsildar Rajenderanagar, directing them to respond on encroachment of two acres of government land in survey no 7 of Upperpally, Hyderguda, Rajendranagar mandal, RR district and file counters within two weeks.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner P Sridhar Reddy, president, Erraboda Weaker Section Colony Welfare Association, Rajendranagar, had informed, despite his repeated representations to the collector apprising him of encroachment and constructions on government land, there was no response. He further contended miscreants were raising huge sheds on the land with a motive of knocking away the land illegally. The petitioner further said there was another attempt of encroaching government land of 1,200 square yards in the same survey no by creating forged and fabricated documents. The miscreants had constructed a compound wall with a room, which was also complained to the Revenue officials. All pleadings of the petitioner and others had gone in vain.

The judge heard PIL filed by the Erraboda Weaker Section Colony Welfare Association, represented by its president P Sridhar Reddy, Rajendranagar mandal, seeking directions to the Principal Secretary (Revenue), RR collector, RDO and tahsildar, Rajendranagar, and GHMC commissioner to protect the government land from encroachment. Hearing in the case was adjourned by two weeks directing the government to file counter.