HC warns HYDRAA Commissioner in contempt case over Thammidikunta tank works

The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Friday heard the contempt case filed by Mohammadi Begum, aggrieved by the action of HYDRAA in interfering with her four-acre of land in survey no. 41/3, Khanamet village, Serlingampally mandal, RR district.

On April 23, 2025, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy had ordered “status quo” on the land. Despite the order, HYDRAA went ahead with rejuvenation and beautification of the tank by resorting to huge dumping of sand and dust on the land. Justice Vijaysen Reddy expressed serious ire on Ranganath for violating the court order.

The commissioner appeared before the court “virtually”. During the hearing, the judge observed that HYDRAA is misusing its position; he warned Ranganath for violating the court order and reprimanded him for not showing some concern towards people, who own small stretches of land. The judge observed the authorities must act cautiously, well within the framework of the law and ensure they do not act arbitrarily… authority is delegated to do good for people… if you (commissioner) show your power, then this court cautions you that it has much superior power and will do what has to be done… don’t force this court to exercise our extra jurisdictional power.

The judge said there are huge instances, wherein the HYDRAA officials have demolished shelters erected by poor people on 50 and 100 square yards lands purchased by them knowingly and unknowingly… and the demolitions are done without putting the poor on notice; that too, the demolitions are done on Saturdays and Sundays, which is in blatant violation of the Supreme Court orders… such demolitions by HYDRAA is depriving the poor of their shelters, erected by them in anticipation that the government will regularise their lands under the LRS/BRS schemes.

Ranganath informed the court that HYDRAA is acting well within the framework of law and has cleared tonnes of bio-waste and debris from the lakebed to prevent flooding in Hi-Tech City and other areas. Contrary to his contention, Tarun G. Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, said despite there being a status quo orders, which restrained HYDRAA from taking up any restoration or beautification, it went ahead with the work. To substantiate his contention, Reddy furnished photographs.

The judge adjourned the case to November 27 for filing of counter-affidavits.