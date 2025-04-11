HCSC to host STREE Summit on April 15

Hyderabad: As a follow up on the UN Women’s theme ‘For All Women and Girls – Rights Equality Empowerment’, the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) is bringing together influential leaders, experts, and advocates to foster dialogue and drive positive change in creating safer environments for women in the second edition of STREE Summit-2025.

The Summit will be held on April 15 at Hotel Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills. STREE Summit 2025, an initiative of HCSC, aims to address the unique safety challenges faced by women in our society and highlight the importance of gender equality in safety and security.

Chairperson of HCSC and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand expressed his enthusiasm for the STREE Summit, stating, “Ensuring the safety and security of women is not just a responsibility but a moral obligation. The STREE Summit serves as a crucial platform for us to come together, learn from each other’s experiences, and develop effective solutions to address the safety concerns faced by women in our society.”

C Shekar Reddy, Secretary General of HCSC, said, “STREE Summit is a testament to our commitment to gender equality and safety. We believe that empowering women is the key to creating a safer and more secure future.”

Geeta Goti, Joint Secretary Women’s forum added, “STREE (She Triumphs Through Respect, Equality and Empowerment) is a continuous programme including the communities in creating safe spaces for women and children. We believe inclusivity plays an important role in building solidarity among citizens.”

The STREE Summit 2025 will feature engaging panel discussions, keynote presentations by eminent speakers, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

For more information about the STREE Summit and to register, visit HCSC social media handles.