HCU land row: Centre seeks report on loss of green cover

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of the damage of green cover, the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment has asked the Telangana Government to submit a factual report on wildlife and cutting down of trees in the land located near HCU immediately. The Secretary of state Forest department is likely to submit the report in a day or two.

A day after a BJP MP delegation led by Union minister for Coal G Kishan Reddy submitted a request to Union Minister of Environment Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Union Ministry sent a letter to the state government and sought the details of removal of trees.

The Union Ministry asked the state government to provide a factual report. The ministry also wanted to ensure that there is no violation of any other Acts or orders of the courts and tribunals. The State Forest department has also been asked to submit an action taken report to the union ministry.

Student organisations and opposition parties raised a strong voice against the demolition of the green cover which caused a big threat to the habitat of wildlife, mainly Spotted Deer and Peacocks. The civic society is demanding the government to stop the cutting of the trees until the wildlife is rehabilitated.