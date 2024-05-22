Health advisory issued amidst rain forecast by Hyd met dept

Hyderabad: In the wake of IMD-Hyderabad’s forecast of light to moderate rains or thunderstorms in Telangana, the health department has issued an advisory for the citizens to not eat outside food, follow dry days on Fridays every week, and take precautions during the monsoon.

The health officials said that while moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to bring relief from the heat, these temperatures and humidity are also breeding grounds for various viral infections as well as mosquito, food, and water-borne diseases. To guard against these, here are a few tips to stay healthy during the rain.

The Director of Public Health, Dr B Ravinder Nayak, asked citizens to take precautions, including keeping doors and windows secured with mosquito nets or screens and beds and cribs covered with mosquito nets, preferably insecticide-treated. Children should wear light-coloured clothes that will cover their arms as well as their legs. Mosquito repellent like creams, lotions, roll-on sticks, and body sprays should be applied before going outdoors, and during dawn and dusk, it will help immensely. Use chemical mosquito repellents like liquid vaporizers, mats, coils, pest control fumes, and sprays with caution, as they may have adverse effects on health, and keep them away from children’s reach.

The officials have asked to ensure drains are maintained to prevent water stagnation, and septic tanks are best covered with mesh to prevent mosquito breeding. Observance of Friday dry days every week to get rid of stagnant water around the house in discarded flower pots, cans, tyres, buckets, coolers, ditches, and drains.

The officials have advised people to avoid eating outside, especially raw, pre-cut, and uncovered food sold in the open like chaat, salads, fruits, and juices, and to eat freshly made, home-cooked food and discard leftovers as far as possible. Avoid shaking hands, sharing food, water, and clothes with someone who is sick, or, when sick yourself, washing hands frequently, as well as using hand sanitizers often, to avoid being infected. Improve immunity by getting adequate sleep for at least eight hours, drinking three litres of water every day, and eating a healthy diet with fruits. Take rest and stay at home if feeling unwell for a speedy recovery and to avoid infecting others.