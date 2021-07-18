Health advisory issued in view of Bonalu, Bakrid

Hyderabad: In view of ongoing Bonalu and upcoming Bakrid, the State Public Health Department has issued an advisory and suggested the people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. In the advisory, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao requested people who are taking part in activities to make sure they wear masks properly, sanitise their hands frequently and maintain physical distance.

In the advisory issued, the Director said that this was the season of many festivals and there were ample chances of people getting infected if they behave carelessly. It is to remember that huge gatherings like these have triggered second wave of Covid in massive proportions in the State, he reminded. "Let me caution you, the decline of cases has been slow in some parts of the State. It's not over yet. These conditions are favourable for the Covid. Only public contribution by actively following Covid- appropriate behaviour will help in the prevention of third wave," the Director added. He urged people to undergo home isolation immediately if they develop any suspected Covid symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, headache, body pains, throat pain, loss of taste, smell etc, and urged to rush to the nearby testing centre for Covid test and to consult doctor for immediate treatment if they tested positive.