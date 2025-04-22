Heatwave Warning in Telangana: Hyderabad to See 44°C This Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a persistent heatwave in several districts of Telangana, with Hyderabad set to experience a sharp rise in daytime temperatures from Thursday onwards.

According to the latest five-day forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre, Begumpet, the state capital is expected to see maximum temperatures climb from the current 36-40 degrees Celsius range to 41-44 degrees Celsius starting Thursday and continuing through Friday. A similar pattern is projected for districts surrounding the city, including Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, and Vikarabad.

Isolated heatwave conditions have already been declared for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts for Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, the heatwave zone will extend to include Jagtial and Nizamabad as well, according to the IMD’s yellow alert bulletin.

Districts such as Jagitial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, and Medak are also forecast to experience temperatures consistently ranging between 41 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius over the next four days. For northern districts like Adilabad, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem, and Nirmal, mercury levels are expected to exceed 44 degrees Celsius until April 25 before easing slightly.

In southern Telangana, districts such as Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagar Kurnool, and Narayanpet will also see a temperature escalation from Thursday, with highs projected between 41 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius.

The IMD uses specific criteria to declare a heatwave: actual temperatures must reach or exceed 40 degrees Celsius in plains and 45 degrees Celsius in extreme cases, or show a 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius departure from normal. A severe heatwave is declared when this departure exceeds 6.4 degrees Celsius or when actual temperatures cross 47 degrees Celsius.

There is no heatwave warning issued for April 26, indicating a possible drop in temperature or stabilization in affected regions.