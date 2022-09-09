Heavy downpour derails normal life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rains continued in the city on Thursday too. The rains pounded various areas across the city. Normal lives have been thrown out of gear due to heavy downpour. The weather department predicted rainfall for a few more days. Following the rains, several stretches of roads experienced water logging, and vehicles were caught in swirling water and traffic were standstill. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rains for the next four days, with warnings about thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places.



On Thursday, IMD stated, "under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over central parts of the Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over West-Central & the adjoining East-Central regions."

Waterlogging was reported in Kapra, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Saroor Nagar, L B Nagar, Alwal, ECIL, Dilsuknagar, Begumpet, Balnagar, Khairtabad, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Gachibowli, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Malakpet, Saidabad, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, and other parts of the city. Several stretches across the city was standstill. GHMC, DRF and Hyderabad Police were attempting to clear the logged water in order to prevent traffic jams at various stretches. Several low-lying areas bore the brunt of the rain.

IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for a few days in the city with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday.

According to IMD, the potential impact expected include water logging on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads, tree and electric poles fall, electricity, water, and other social disturbances for a few hours, and drainage clogging.