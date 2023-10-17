Tension grips Gun Park in Hyderabad after police takes Revanth Reddy into custody

There was tension at Gun Park in the city as TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy arrived to take an oath at the Gunpark Martyrs Stupa. However, the police stopped them, stating that they did not have permission to hold the event amid election code in place.

During the incident, an argument and scuffle broke out between the Congress leaders and the police. Revanth questioned the police as to why they had allowed a protest at Gun Park on Monday. As the situation escalated, the police took Revanth Reddy and Anjan Kumar Yadav into custody and shifted them in a vehicle.

Congress workers attempted to prevent their arrest, resulting in tension in the area. In protest against the police's behavior, Congress leaders and activists staged a sit-in on the road. Revanth was taken to Gandhi Bhavan by the police.

It may be recalled that two days ago, Revanth Reddy had challenged CM KCR to participate in the elections without distributing alcohol and money. He had thrown a challenge to KCR to come and take an oath at the Martyrs idol.







