Live
- Modi chairs high-level meeting to assess progress of Gaganyaan mission
- Ohmkar’s ‘Mansion 24’ pre-release event highlights
- Badshah: Eager to discover India's future rap icons with 'MTV Hustle 03'
- Bat genes may play vital role in beating Covid, cancer: Study
- Portal launched for first time voters in Lucknow
- NSEZ and IDEMIA India Foundation collaborate to enhance health and well-being for NSEZ workers
- Brazil's Rio Negro river registers lowest water level since 1902
- Daily Forex Rates (17-10-2023)
- AP High Court adjourns YS Jagan's petition in Kodi Kathi case for six weeks
- International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes
Just In
Tension grips Gun Park in Hyderabad after police takes Revanth Reddy into custody
The heavy police were deployed at Hyderabad Gun Park about the possibility of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy visiting the area to take oath of not resorting to distribution of money and liquor during election as challenged to KCR. Barricades were set up by the police.
There was tension at Gun Park in the city as TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy arrived to take an oath at the Gunpark Martyrs Stupa. However, the police stopped them, stating that they did not have permission to hold the event amid election code in place.
During the incident, an argument and scuffle broke out between the Congress leaders and the police. Revanth questioned the police as to why they had allowed a protest at Gun Park on Monday. As the situation escalated, the police took Revanth Reddy and Anjan Kumar Yadav into custody and shifted them in a vehicle.
Congress workers attempted to prevent their arrest, resulting in tension in the area. In protest against the police's behavior, Congress leaders and activists staged a sit-in on the road. Revanth was taken to Gandhi Bhavan by the police.
It may be recalled that two days ago, Revanth Reddy had challenged CM KCR to participate in the elections without distributing alcohol and money. He had thrown a challenge to KCR to come and take an oath at the Martyrs idol.