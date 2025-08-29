Heavy Rain in Hyderabad Causes Waterlogging and Traffic Jams on Friday Evening

As employees in Hyderabad were about to leave their offices on Friday evening, it started pouring rain.

Some of the areas experiencing heavy downpour include Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Filmnagar, Hitech City, Kondapur, Lingampalli, Kukatpally, Erragadda, Sanath Nagar, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, and Mehidipatnam.

The heavy rain has caused waterlogging on roads and in low-lying areas. It also led to severe traffic jams across the city.

Motorists are facing serious problems as they are stuck in traffic due to slow vehicular movement