Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Severalparts of the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, disrupting normal life and resulting in huge traffic jams at many places. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued an orange alert and predicted moderate to heavy rain for two days, with misty, cool mornings and nights.

City and its outskirts received heavy downpour, resulting in huge traffic gridlocks in Gachibowli, Hitec City, Miyapur, Sanathnagar, Kondapur and other places. Roads and low-lying areas were inundated with flood water, leaving people stranded. Two people were reported to be missing in a nala in Asifnagar area in the city. Efforts were on to trace them.

Localised heavy rains were also reported in Uppal, Kapra, Marredpally, Alwal and Quthbullapur continuing intermittently during the night. Prashant Nagar, Malkajgiri recorded a downpour of 16 cm, the highest in the city.

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, Vivekanandapuram Community Hall (Neredmet) received 50 mm rainfall, Bandlaguda (Uppal) 47.5 mm, Mallpura ward office (Uppal) 42 mm, Kapra 37 mm, and Medpally 35 mm. Other areas, including Saroornagar, Musheerabad, Himayathnagar, of the city saw rainfall. Meanwhile, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with officials inspected areas in Road 12, Banjara Hills, near ICCC and other rain-affected areas. She ordered that special attention be paid to waterlogging points to prevent traffic problems due to rain.

For any complaints or assistance related to the rain, people are advised to contact GHMC-DRF at 040-29555500, 040-21111111 or 9000113667, or file a complaint with HYDRAA.

The IMD, Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet on Monday.