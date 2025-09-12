Heavy rains lash many parts of city; throw life out of gear

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday and threw life out of gear for many. Various areas in the city received heavy rains and experienced slow-moving traffic across the city.

Authorities instructed GHMC and HYDRAA officials to remain on high alert and be fully prepared to address any potential issues. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad had issued a yellow alert for the next two days for the city.

Several parts of the city witnessed torrential downpours, with localities such as LB Nagar, Hayath Nagar, Uppal, and Vanasthalipuram among the worst affected. The intense showers caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and severely disrupted daily life.

Traffic on the busy Vijayawada–Hyderabad national highway was thrown out of gear after vehicles were stranded in knee-deep water. Commuters faced long delays, particularly on the LB Nagar–Hayath Nagar stretch, forcing traffic police to step in and regulate vehicular movement.

The rains continued through the day across the city, disrupting traffic and normal life. The downpour led to traffic congestion and gridlocks, leaving commuters stranded during peak hours in the city.

The rains lashed in areas like Miyapur, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Nampally, Koti, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Kothapet, Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Filmnagar, Borabanda, and areas of the Old city - Kalapather, Chandrayangutta, TalabKatta, Yakutpura, Azampura, Malakpet and other areas.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society till 8.30 pm, Hayathnagar received 112.8 mm of rainfall, Defence Colony in Hayathnagar 102.3 mm, Prashanth Nagar in Vanasthalipuram 44.5 mm, Model Market NGOs Colony in Vanasthalipuram 33.8 mm, Bandlaguda 31 mm, and South Hastinapuram Colony in L B Nagar 27 mm.

Following rains, motorists were trapped in gridlocks throughout the city during the evening peak hours. It created a significant challenge for children making their way home from school.

Several areas in the city witnessed huge traffic jams and vehicles crawling at a snail’s pace. Nampally -Lakdikapul – Masab Tank – Banjara Hills – Khairtabad – Somajiguda – Punjagutta – Ameerpet – Begumpet – Secunderabad – Kukatpally – Hitech City stretches, and IT corridor were jammed packed. The citizens got soaked and were at a standstill on the roads.

After rains, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with officials inspected Shaikpet and other areas. The Mayor ordered that special attention be paid to water logging points to prevent traffic problems due to rain.

For any complaints or assistance related to the rain, people are advised to contact GHMC-DRF at 040-29555500, 040-21111111 or 9000113667, or file a complaint with HYDRAA.