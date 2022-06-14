Heavy rains lash parts of Hyd

Hyderabad : Hyderabad has witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday night, indicating the onset of monsoon. Several localities in the city, including Hayathnagar, Uppal, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar and Saidabad received heavy rains overnight.

Meanwhile, Kapra received the maximum rainfall of 89.8mm followed by Alwal, which witnessed 56.0 mm rain. Hayathnagar, Sarooornagar, and Kukatpally also experienced moderate rains.

The experts at Telangana State Development Planning Society forecast that the city may witness light to moderate rain in the next three days.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 35 to 37 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will range between 24 to 25 degree Celsius.

According to the forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, the city will witness cloudy sky throughout the day, accompanied with light showers.

Several other districts including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial also received heavy rainfall. Rajampet in Kamareddy received the highest rainfall of 97.5 mm on Monday.

A three-day monsoon forecast has been given for the State indicating heavy rainfalls in a few districts. An Yellow alert or 'be alert' warning have been issued to almost all the districts in the State.

Earlier on Monday, after a delay of five days, the Southwest Monsoon finally arrived in Hyderabad on Monday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has advanced into some parts of Telangana.

The IMD's Hyderabad office said the monsoon has extended to Mahabubnagar district. It is likely to advance further in the next 48 hours.

The IMD has forecast rains in parts of the state over next four days. Few districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana. Thunderstorms, accompanied with lighting and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), are very likely to occur.

A 'Yellow Alert' (be alert) warning have been issued to districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Suryapet, Warangal, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri.

While parts of northern and eastern Telangana received rains over the last couple of days, the dry spell continued in the rest of the State. Heavy rains lashed at isolated places in Mancherial, Bhupalpally, and Kamareddy districts on Sunday.

The arrival of monsoon has provided relief to people from sweltering heat in some parts of Telangana.

The monsoon was expected to arrive in the State on June 6-7 but it was delayed due to weak sea winds in Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, moisture in the oceans did not come to the land due to lack of winds.