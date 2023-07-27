Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies

Telangana Police are taking several measures to check rain related mishaps at the overflowing water bodies, flooding projects and Canals due to heavy rains in every part of the state .

People have been asked not to venture out of their homes unless there is urgency. Citizens have also been asked to stop visiting the projects sites , canals and overflowing water bodies. DGP Anjani Kumar appealed to all people to stop clicking selfies near flooding water bodies. He said some accidents were reported while taking selfies at water bodies and flooded locations.

The DGP also requested people to stay away from electric poles to avoid any untoward incidents during heavy rains. He said that parents should keep a vigil on the movements of their children around the habitations.