Heavy to moderate rains to lash Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: After a gap of couple of days, the rains might lash the city of Hyderabad on Thursday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and has also issued a yellow alert for the same.



The IMD has also issued the yellow alert for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, J Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Vikarabad districts in the State.

According to IMD-H, all six zones of the city that includes Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, may expect rainfall today along with thunderstorms and lightnings

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has also predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at isolated places in Hyderabad.

In Telangana, Keesara of Medchal-Malkajgiri district received the highest rainfall, that is 16 mm, in the last 24 hours. In the same time period, no rainfall was recorded in Hyderabad.