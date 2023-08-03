Live
- Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
- BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
- Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
- Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
- Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
- Rs 194.88 crore released for minority welfare schemes in Telangana
- URBAN Launches Luxury Edition Smartwatches: URBAN Titanium, Dream & Rage
- Dibyendu Bhattacharya returns as Martin Ekka in Maharani 3
- KCR opens his Chamber doors for all in Assembly. MLAs makes a beeline
Just In
Heavy to moderate rains to lash Hyderabad today
IMD-H has issued yellow alert for the same and also issued the alert for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, J Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Vikarabad districts
Hyderabad: After a gap of couple of days, the rains might lash the city of Hyderabad on Thursday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and has also issued a yellow alert for the same.
The IMD has also issued the yellow alert for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, J Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Vikarabad districts in the State.
According to IMD-H, all six zones of the city that includes Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, may expect rainfall today along with thunderstorms and lightnings
Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has also predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at isolated places in Hyderabad.
In Telangana, Keesara of Medchal-Malkajgiri district received the highest rainfall, that is 16 mm, in the last 24 hours. In the same time period, no rainfall was recorded in Hyderabad.