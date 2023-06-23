Heavy to moderate rains to lash Telangana in next 24 hours

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center predicted that the Southwest Monsoon which has entered Telangana will spread across the State in the next 24 hours and moderate to heavy rains will lash in many districts.



Six districts Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli districts will receive heavy rains.

It has been revealed that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in Hyderabad and wind speed of 6 to 10 km per hour.

Balanagar, Chintal, Kukatpally, Madapur, Begumpet, LB Nagar, Ghatkesar, Keesara, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta and many parts of the city received moderate rain on Thursday. Parked cars were submerged in water due to heavy rain in Yadadri.

A senior IMD official claimed that the arrival of southwest monsoon has been delayed this year. He said that Monsoon enters Telangana by June 8-10 every year and spreads across the State in a day or two.

This year, however, it was 12 days late. He warned that heavy rains will lash in some districts due to the new low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, on June 25 and 26, the Meteorological Department has issued orange alert for Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial and Manchirial.