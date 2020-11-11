Height of official apathy: Speed demons soak ORR in blood

Hyderabad: The Outer Ring Road (ORR) which was originally laid to decongest the traffic flow in the metropolitan areas and to reduce travel time to many other towns and cities seems to be cutting short lives in the most gruesome manner. While the 158 km, eight lines expressway offers a smooth driving experience, it also inspires swashbucklers to drive recklessly, often resulting in ghastly accidents.

Innumerable accidents happen on ORR on a daily basis, most of them proving to be fatal. Unfortunately, the number of accidents is increasing by the year. The HMDA officials attribute the rising number of accidents to the lethargic approach of the police in taking any preventive measures. They just wash their hands by just saying that overspeed is the reason for road mishaps, say the civic officials. It may by recalled that on Tuesday morning, a Bolero was hit by an unidentified vehicle from behind, killing six migrants on the spot.

The number of accidents took place on ORR this year so far is worrisome. Travelling on ORR has become a dangerous affair. The death toll increased considerably in 2019 compared to 2018 and the death toll this year has increased by 17 more than previous year. A total of 41 people died in 124 accidents within the span of 274 days till date. According to the police, due to the lockdown restrictions, the flow of traffic has been reduced to a large extent and that resulted in lesser number of accidents. But if the flow of traffic was normal, there would be more accidents that might have taken place, the police say. The main reason for the accidents is said to be overspeed. While they drive the car beyond the speed limit and try to stop the car suddenly, accidents take place as they hit the vehicles in front of them or the vehicles which are stopped at some places.

Earlier, Central Roads Research institute (CRRI) has conducted a study regarding the accidents that are taking place on the ORR. The researchers said that about 50 % to 90 % of passenger vehicles, 7 %of light commercial vehicles, and 1 % of heavy trucks travel beyond the speed limit. The ORR has 29 danger prone areas where accidents can occur.

They suggested setting a speed limit, reducing the curves, making the markings, installing speed observers and taking precautionary measures so that the vehicles would meet with accidents and to make sure the cautions and curving should be visible during the night times. These roads mishaps are taking place as the government is neglecting the issue, allege the locals.