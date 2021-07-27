Help rain victims, Revanth Reddy tells Telangana Government

Nampally: The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday demanded that the State government to come to the rescue of those who suffered a lot due to the recent heavy rain. He wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue.

In the letter, Reddy demanded that farmers had suffered should be given compensation of Rs15,000 per acre, input subsidy for purchase of seeds and fertilisers. He demanded the government to pay the crop insurance premium of farmers and implement besides releasing funds for the payment of Rs1 lakh towards the crop loan waiver scheme.

He alleged that the government was neither implementing the Prime Minister crop insurance scheme nor the amended weather-based crop insurance scheme. It was not interested to implement the schemes for fear of paying premium amounts.

The TPCC chief said, "The rain insurance-2021 scheme being implemented by the National Agriculture Insurance Corporation to only seven crops in the State. Farmers had no option but to pay the premium for crops which have been covered by the corporation."

Referring to rising fuel prices, Reddy stated that the continuous hike was having an impact on agriculture investments in the State. He demanded the government to immediately implement its crop loan waiver promise.