Heritage lovers walk from Charminar to Chowmahalla Palace

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Heritage Day—also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, a heritage walk was organised on Friday from Charminar to Chowmahalla Palace in Old City. The walk offered participants a living experience of Hyderabad’s past, marked by palatial mansions, centuries-old mosques, and vernacular architecture, rekindling pride in the city’s rich and diverse cultural history.

From the iconic Charminar, with its intricately carved arches, to the enchanting historical grandeur Chowmahalla Palace, through the bustling streets, where modern life seamlessly coexists with age-old traditions – Laad Bazar, Moti Galli, Mecca Masjid, Jilu Khana, Mehboob Chowk (Murgi Chowk), Iqbal-ud-Doula Devdi, Khurshid Jah Bahadur Palace and ended at the majestic Chowmahalla Palace.

Nida Mehreen, a participant, expressed, “This remarkable journey of exploration has left me with cherished memories and a deeper appreciation for the charm and beauty of Hyderabad, the City of Nizams. It has also created a timeless experience which will stay with me forever.”

A Heritage Walk was organised by Deccan Heritage Academy Trust in association with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Hyderabad Circle, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), JBRAC, and the Forum for a Better Hyderabad, Students from City College, JBRAC, Oxford Grammar School, SRDP, Vasavi School, Vaishnavi Architecture College and other members from Civil Societies.

The walk was flagged off at Charminar by Veda Kumar Manikonda, Chairman of Deccan Heritage Academy. During the walk, Veda Kumar elaborated on the historical significance of key heritage buildings between Charminar and Chowmahalla Palace. He urged citizens to recognise that heritage preservation is not solely the government’s duty—it is a collective responsibility.