High Court orders Wakf Board to evict encroachers in 4 months

Hyderabad: The High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Tuesday directed the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Telangana Wakf Board to take immediate steps to clear the encroachments on Wakf lands admeasuring 5,117 guntas, located in Survey Numbers 6 & 7 of Mansoorabad village, Saroornagar mandal, RR district within four months.

The Bench was hearing the public interest litigation filed by SK Jahangir Pasha from Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, aggrieved by the inaction of the Wakf officials in not showing any interest in clearing the illegal encroachments wherein the encroachers squatted on the precious lands of Wakf property illegally, despite the petitioner giving complaints to the Wakf CEO.

Though the standing counsel for the Wakf Board informed the court that necessary steps have been taken to clear the encroachments adhering to Sections 54 and 55 of Wakf Act, the Bench directed the Board's chairman to take steps to protect the Wakf property by removing the encroachers within four months.