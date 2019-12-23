Hindu devout presents 18 kg silver to dargah

Nampally: A Hindu devotee Rajiv Yadav, a resident of Haribowli, presented 18 kg silver for adornment at the Dargah Yousufain. The family has been going to the dargah for decades and it was his father's vow that Rajiv fulfilled. TS Wakf Board Chairman Md Saleem accompanied him on the occasion.



"My father was a regular visitor to this Dargah and remained an ardent follower for the past 50 years. About 10 years back he had a vow. He passed away and I am fulfilling his vow. With the blessings of Yousuf Baba my family has prospered," he said. The silver will be used as adornment for the boundary of the saint's grave. Wakf Inspectors, Syed Jaleel and Syed Ibrahim and others were present on the occasion.