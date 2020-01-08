Trending :
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited donates car to Red Cross Blood Bank

Raj Bhavan: As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Information Systems Center at Hi-Tec City donated a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Car to Red Cross Blood Bank Vidyanagar on Tuesday.

DN Vijayendra Kumar, Chief General Manager, HPCL, handed over the keys of new car to Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor and president of Telangana branch of Indian Red Cross Society, at Raj Bhavan. The Governor praised the gesture of HPCL Center for its charitable deed and gave a call to other public sector and corporates to come forward to lend a helping hand by donating liberally to Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) under their CSR initiatives.

J Jayaraj, General Manager-HR, Rajappa, General Manager, Information Systems, V Nikhil, Senior Manager, Maintenance-HPCL, K Madan Mohan Rao, General Secretary & CEO, Indian Red Cross Society-Telangana, Dr K Pitchi Reddy, Director, Red Cross Blood Bank, also participated in the programme.

