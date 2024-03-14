Historic OU centenary pylon inaugurated

Hyderabad: To commemorate its 106th year of existence the Osmania University inaugurated the centenary pylon on Wednesday. Prof D Ravinder, the OU Vice-Chancellor, stated that with a rich heritage and a commitment to academic excellence, the university continues to shape the future through innovation, research, and inclusive education. The pylon symbolises OU’s rich history, academic prowess and contributions to society over the past century.

The pylon has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.5 crore; it was approved in the executive council meeting in 2022.

Surabhi Vani Devi, MLC, the chief guest, turned nostalgic and recalled her late father Bharat Ratna P V Narasimha Rao, former PM and an alumnus of OU, had inaugurated the pylon for completion of 75 years of OU’s establishment. She deemed it a great privilege and blessing, considering it divine providence, rather than mere coincidence, to inaugurate the centenary pylon.

‘This pylon served as a testament to the varsity’s enduring legacy and commitment to academic excellence.’