HMDA allots lands to ORR-affected families

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Saturday allotted plots through lottery to the affected families who lost their lands during the construction of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project. Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited Project CGM Majid Hussain, ORR project (R&R) special officer VVictor, Tahsildar M Bikshapati allotted plots to 33 people and handed over the documents to the beneficiaries. Plots were allotted to 33 beneficiaries in a layout developed for R&R victims of about 100 acres in survey number 507 under Koheda village of Rangareddy district on Saturday through lottery.

Out of these, 20 plots with an area of 100 yards, 10 plots with an area of 150 yards, one plot of 200 yards, one plot of 250 yards and one plot of 300 yards have been allotted a total of 33 plots and they have been handed over allotment letters. Hyderabad Growth Corridor DGMs Ramesh, Ravinder, Sanjay, Deputy Tehsildar Salimuddin and others participated in this programme.