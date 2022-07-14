HMDA moots landscape park at Gandipet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed to develop a landscape park near Osman Sagar in Gandipet in a area of 5.50 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 35.60 crore.

The landscape park will be developed with an estimated cost of Rs 35.60 crore with the major provisions including entrance pavilion with welcome arches columns, central pavilion with ticketing counter and guard room on either side of four-way columns, entrance plaza, five walkways, flower terrace, picnic spaces, open air theatre, inner access road, kids play area.

The officials said that the park will also have food courts, toilets, and art pavilions. The work is nearing completion with landscape and finishing works are in progress, said officials. Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar inspected Gandipet works undertaken by the HMDA. It will be a nice green family place with a restaurant and an amphitheatre to hold cultural programmes with Osman Sagar as the backdrop.