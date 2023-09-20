HMDA’s Lake Front Park to dot Necklace Road landscape

STUNNING FEATURES…

♦ This recreational area has been developed by spending Rs 22 crore for civil, electrical works

♦ Rs 4.65 crore for landscape greenery

♦ KTR will be inaugurating the park in a few days

♦8 Elevated walkways to give great viewpoint of Hussain Sagar

♦ 22 trees aged about 25 years successfully transplanted





Hyderabad: The HMDA has come up with a LakeFront Park at a cost of Rs 26.65 crore on PVNR Marg at Hussain Sagar. By strolling through ‘elevated walkways’ and impressive landscapes the visitors can now experience a great viewpoint of the lake from this park spread on 10-acre of land beside Jalavihar.

This unique type of recreational area has been developed by spending Rs 22 crore for civil, electrical works and Rs 4.65 crore for landscape greenery. Municipal Administration and Urban DevelopmentMinister K T Rama Rao will be inaugurating the park in a few days.“A brand-new addition to central Hyderabad around the famous Hussain Sagar Lake. HMDA has developed this beautiful Lake Front Park next to Jalavihar in about 10 acres and will be inaugurating the park in a few days. Hope you all will visit and enjoy the beautiful boardwalk,” the Minister posted on X.





A brand new addition to central Hyderabad around the famous Hussain Sagar Lake 😊@HMDA_Gov has developed this beautiful Lake Front Park next to Jalavihar in about 10 acres



Will be inaugurating the park in a few days. Hope you all will visit and enjoy the beautiful Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/PwCpzsmbjD — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 19, 2023

Elevated Walkways with Curvilinear design

This is part of the beautification projects being undertaken by HMDA around the Hussain Sagar Lake. With four elevated walkways each 110 mts length with ‘Cantilever Jetty’ of 15 mts for viewpoint into the lake, this has 2 mts wide Curvilinear (wave) walkway of 240 mts length and 2 mts wide walkway of 690 mts length connecting all components in the park. “The architectural elements include pavilions, promenade area (this area abutting shore area of Hussain Sagar Lake), panchatatva walkway, and central pathway, under passes amongst other features. The lakefront park is developed with deck over the water body upto 15m length as cantilever, pergolas with seating illuminated light sculptures at focal point which adds aesthetic view and grabs public attraction,” informed the officials.

The electrical components include illumination with Bollards, decorative LED lighting, high mast lighting, navi column lighting, neo flex lighting all along the Boardwalk and theme post tops are erected.

The other components include administrative block, ticket counter block, security rooms, toilet blocks and other amenities.

4 lakh plants of exotic varieties cover the landscape

The Lake Front Park is developed with rich landscape greenery with exotic varieties of four lakh plants as per the architectural design along with bar coding name boards of the plants which is first time introduced by HMDA.“As part of the development of the park 22 trees aged about 25 years were successfully transplanted. Besides this greenery of 40 varieties of plants which can survive against drain water and shade, along with mosquitoes repellent plants, scented and aromatic plants, rare plant species are also developed,” the officials explained.

The park will be opened to the public from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm. The entry cost for children is Rs 10, Rs 50 for adults and Rs 100 per month for morning walkers.