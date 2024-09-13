Live
- Greenwood High students outshine at F1 in Schools India Nationals
- Task force formed to promote tourism, heritage circuits
- Opposition blames govt over violence
- CM warns ruthless action against those trying to create divide on religious grounds
- 96,081 cusecs of water released from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar
- Mpox patient recovering well at LNJP Hospital: Director
- Shobha Karandlaje demands inquiry into Nagamangala clashes
- SC to deliver verdict on Kejriwal's bail plea today
- MUDA case: HC takes up CM’s petition for hearing
- Kadiri: Subsidised seeds distributed
HMWSSB closes twin reservoirs gates
Highlights
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have completely closed the gates of the twin reservoirs Osmansagar and Himayat Sagar, as the rains have reduced and the inflow has receded.
According to the HMWSSB, till Tuesday night, one floodgate of Himayatsagar and two gates of Osmansagar were open by one foot. These gates were also closed on Wednesday evening as the inflow stopped completely. As a result, the gates of the twin reservoirs are now completely closed. The authorities lifted the gates of the reservoirs for the first time this season on September 7 as the inflow increased. With the recent decline in inflow, the raised gates are gradually being closed.
