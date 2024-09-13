  • Menu
HMWSSB closes twin reservoirs gates

Highlights

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have completely closed the gates of the twin reservoirs Osmansagar and Himayat Sagar, as the rains have reduced and the inflow has receded.

According to the HMWSSB, till Tuesday night, one floodgate of Himayatsagar and two gates of Osmansagar were open by one foot. These gates were also closed on Wednesday evening as the inflow stopped completely. As a result, the gates of the twin reservoirs are now completely closed. The authorities lifted the gates of the reservoirs for the first time this season on September 7 as the inflow increased. With the recent decline in inflow, the raised gates are gradually being closed.

