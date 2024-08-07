  • Menu
HMWSSB pays tributes to Telangana ideologue

HMWSSB pays tributes to Telangana ideologue
Hyderabad: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of renowned Telangana freedom fighter and educationist Professor Jayashankar, officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) paid tribute to his portrait.

VL Praveen Kumar, Director of Revenue, praised Jayashankar’s service at the programme and aspired to follow the path shown by him.

P and A CGM Abdul Khader, along with GMs Suresh, Saraswati, and other Water Board officials, were present at the programme.

