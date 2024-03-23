HMWSSB reviews summer activities

Hyderabad: Due to an increase in demand for HMWSSB water tankers, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced on Friday that water tanker deliveries will now take place during the night, effective immediately.

This decision was made during a summer review meeting on Friday, where Municipal and Urban Development Department Chief Secretary M Danakishore, along with HMWSSB Managing Director Sudarshan Reddy, reviewed the summer activities of the Water Board.

M Danakishore stated that the demand for water board tankers surged in February due to the depletion of underground water. He clarified that there are no issues with the water supply. The demand for tankers is particularly high in four divisions of the city: Divisions-15, 6, 9, and 18. It has been found that 73 per cent of total bookings originate from these divisions. Additionally, this year, 10 MGD more water has been supplied compared to the same month last year.

To address the demand, preparations are being made to provide an additional 12 MGD of water by April. In response, authorities have been instructed to distribute water via tankers, even during nighttime hours, to meet demand. Tankers will be allocated for domestic needs during the day and for commercial purposes at night. Additionally, special shift officers are being assigned to oversee nighttime tanker distribution. They will work collaboratively to monitor supply and demand from customers.

The Water Board has planned to appoint a nodal officer to each division to oversee the implementation of summer activities. These officers will monitor consumer demand, water supply, availability of tankers, drivers, and report regularly to higher authorities.

During the Ramzan season, the officer will ensure uninterrupted water supply to mosques and surrounding areas. With over 580 tankers under the HMWSSB, water is provided to residents in two shifts from 6 am to 10 pm, said a senior official, HMWSSB.