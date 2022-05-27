HMWSSB to extend 'Monsoon Safety Week' until June 5

Hyderabad: After the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department asked all the civic bodies to follow the safety audit, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director (MD) Dana Kishore on Thursday extended the safety week to June 5 in the wake of monsoon. The body is also going to hold a 'Monsoon Safety Week'.

Speaking at the meeting, Dana Kishore said, "A special programme called 'Monsoon Safety Week' is being launched to create awareness. The Board is going to take measures for the safety of the people as part of the 'Security Week' in the wake of the onset of monsoon.

Water Board MD said, "We have directed the authorities to initiate a safety audit as per the instructions of the government to prevent any untoward incidents in the wake of the monsoon."

In each O&M section, a team led by the manager is formed to cover the entire section. Wherever there is no manhole cover, the officials will identify the damaged ones and replace them immediately. If there is no safety grill for a deep manhole, it will be installed immediately, barricades and warning boards will also be set up when the work is in progress.

Dana directed all the officials to clear debris from the areas where the work was carried out. The MD also asked the officials working in the ORR to be more careful where works are under process. He said that the areas where construction work of reservoirs is taking place must be continuously monitored. The authorities were also asked to take all precautions to avoid accidents under any circumstances. DGMs and GMs were directed to constantly monitor the safety audit conducted within the sections. He also said that awareness should be provided on the precautions to be taken by the people during monsoon.