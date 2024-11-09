HMWSSB’s OTS scheme extended in Cantonment

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) announced that it has planned to extend the HMWSSB’s one-time settlement scheme (OTS-2024) in Cantonment limits.

During the Board meeting that was held on Friday, the members approved the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, where the water consumers will get a rebate of ten per cent on the total bill payable as of date. This rebate will be applicable from November 15 to December 31. The residents of Cantonment Board are requested to avail of the scheme to clear their pending water bills.

“Consumers who want to avail themselves of the benefits under this scheme must give a guarantee letter that they will pay the bills regularly for the next 24 months. Also, if they fail to pay the bill, the benefit they will get under this scheme will be cancelled. The OTS was introduced as a remedial initiative to recover huge arrears against individual consumers,” said senior officer, SCB.