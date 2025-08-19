HNEW arrests four, seizes drug injections worth Rs 1.28 lakh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (HNEW) team and Chaderghat police conducted a joint operation and apprehended four persons involved in drug peddling, seizing 74 bottles of mephentermine sulphate injections worth Rs 1.28 lakhs.

Police arrested local peddlers Mohd Imran Ali alias Kala Imran (32), a pan shop owner and rowdy sheeter of Chaderghat; Ranga Shanker Goud (65), owner of Chakrika Medical store; DharamkarRitesh Kumar (32), an employee at Apollo Pharmacy; and Dharamkar Mohit Kumar (31), a finance recovery agent.

According to police, Imran, a drug peddler from Malakpet, was addicted to injecting mephentermine sulphate. He later became a peddler, procuring the injections from an inter-state peddler in Delhi and from local peddler Ritesh at cheaper rates, which he then sold for a higher price.

YVS Sudheendra, DCP HNEW, said that Shanker, who runs a medical store, procured the mephentermine sulphate drug from Vaishnavi Drug House. He came into contact withRitesh when they both worked at Woodland Hospital. Imran approached Apollo Pharmacy for the injections and requested them at a higher price without a doctor’s prescription. From then on, Imran began purchasing the injections from Ritesh and, when Ritesh was out of stock, he would buy them from Shanker. He would also get supplies from Ritesh’s younger brother, Mohit, when Ritesh was unavailable.

On August 16, the police apprehended them with the mephentermine sulphate injections.

The HNEW requested the public to refrain from substance abuse and advised parents to keep a watch on their children’s activities. The team urged anyone with information pertaining to drug abuse to contact them at mobile number 8712661601 to help secure a drug-free Hyderabad city.