Hold census without any further delay, BRS urges Centre

Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday demanded that the Centre must immediately announce the schedule for conducting the much delayed Census and expedite the general Census along with a caste-based enumeration to uphold the values of democracy, equality, and social justice as enshrined in the constitution.

Senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar said that his party acknowledges the resolution supporting the caste Census was moved by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the NDA meeting and was seconded by AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. “While my party and I welcome and appreciate this development, we must state clearly: merely passing resolutions without a transparent roadmap or official notification for conducting decennial Census is like speaking into the void. The caste Census is not a matter of political rhetoric, it is a constitutional necessity tied to social justice, equitable policy planning, and representation,” he said.

Kumar said it was unfortunate that despite such an important resolution, no official communication or clarity was shared with the public or political stakeholders regarding the timeline, methodology, or scope of conducting the Census.

The 2021 Census were not conducted due to COVID. Without updated Census data, the process of delimitation, crucial for ensuring equitable representation cannot be undertaken effectively.