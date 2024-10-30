Hold door-to-door family survey more diligently: RR Collector

Rangareddy: With a population of over 36 lakh in Rangareddy, the district administration is all set to begin the door-to-door family survey scheduled from November 6, according to the officials. The newly appointed District Collector C Narayana Reddy held a review meeting with the officials on Tuesday to review the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the survey.

“The survey is to secure details of the families, such as social, economic, educational, caste, employment, and political aspects of the families across the district. Implementation of government schemes depends on the details being collected during the door-to-door survey in the district. Every employee must perform his duty with utmost responsibility, leaving no room for negligence,” he said.

The Collector also said that the officials and staff should perform the survey in a well-coordinated manner to avoid errors and flaws during the enumeration exercise.

Later, the Collector took part in the training programme organised for the enumerators, MPDOs, and Municipal Commissioners serving in the district. The Collector instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the proposed door-to-door survey beginning on November 6.

Urging the MPDOs and Tahsildars to select the enumerators carefully, Narayana Reddy said, “All the enumerators should have proper maps of the area they are operating in, along with question formats, before entering the field, and stickers should be affixed to the houses after completion of the survey. Municipal Commissioners should monitor all the arrangements in their respective municipal areas and take necessary calls as and when it is needed. Appropriate measures should be taken to prevent problems in the wake of the merger of revenue villages and Gram Panchayats.”