Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurates 2,306 CCTV cameras

• Telangana has 64 per cent of all cameras in the nation

• Home Minister praises CV Anand and team for their dedication in adding advanced cameras to the network

• TSPICCC transform into a full-fledged MAOC and Disaster Management Centre

Hyderabad: In enhancing public safety and coordination among various government bodies, Telangana State Police Integrated Command Control Centre (TSPICCC) marked two significant milestones with solidifying its status as a Multi-Agency Operations Centre (MAOC) and adding 2,306 new cameras to the existing network.

On Monday, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurated the huge network of 2,306 CCTVs funded by the safe city project. These advanced cameras were installed across the Tri-Commissionerate and are connected to the command control centre.

While addressing, Minister retraced the journey of the Telangana State police and how it emerged as one of the best police forces in the country by leveraging advanced technology and practices. Of the total cameras in the country, 64 per cent of the cameras are in Telangana, he said. He commended Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand and the entire team for their dedication in adding advanced cameras to the network.

DGP Anjani Kumar underscored the significance of the newly deployed cameras network, particularly its timely availability ahead of key events like Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad.

City Police Commissioner and Director TSPICC, C V Anand, in his speech, elaborated on the remarkable progress made since its inauguration. He highlighted the expansion of the centre, including the establishment of new bureaus like TSNAB, Cyber Security Bureau, integrating camera feeds and sensor data of other departments and also shared that teams are on the verge of integrating various other systems like Dial 100 and others. “TSPICCC is transformed into a full-fledged MAOC and Disaster Management Centre, as envisioned by the Chief Minister,” said Anand. This year all departments will monitor the Ganesh immersions and Milad Juloos from TSPICCC, he added.

The Home Minister also inaugurated the war room, which facilitates the assembly of top functionaries in the government and HODs of all departments in the event of a crisis to mitigate it at the earliest through heightened and quick decision making. A viewer’s gallery now allows the public to get an inside view of the operations of the centre.

During the event, a comprehensive presentation was also delivered by Pushpa, SP-Technical, TSPICCC and explained the advanced features and capabilities of the facility. This huge network augments the existing CCTV infrastructure, further enhancing the State’s capacity to ensure public safety.