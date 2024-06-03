Honey Rose Inaugurates PS4 pub and Padmaraga Restaurant at Kondapur

Actress Honey Rose creates a buzz at the programme while she Inaugurated the PS4 pub and Padmaraga Restaurant at Kondapur. People came to catch a glimpse of her at the Premises.

The place was busy with extravaganza and fans of Honey Rose, who encouraged her fans by waving and giving flying kiss to them.

Many young women and men came to see her and exited to take selfies with the actress Honey Rose. while crowd chanting Jai Balayya, Even Honey Rose followed her fans encouraged and says Jai Balayya..Jai Balayya. And She danced on stage, one is form Pushpa