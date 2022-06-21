Honorarium not yet released for 10,000 Imams & Muezzins

Hyderabad: In spite of the State government's tall claim to release the monthly honorarium of Imams and Muezzins, facts on the grounds are contradictory. About 10,000 Imams and Muezzins across the State are waiting to receive honorarium.

The government is continuously neglecting to release honorarium of Imams (who lead prayers) and Muezzins (who make prayer call). It paid a paltry monthly sum of Rs 5,000. Even though it is meagre and not a burden on the treasury, the Imams and Muezzins have to wait for 4-6 months to receive it.

According to social activist Asif Hussain Sohail, the State knows well that the Imam and Muezzin salaries are low. They have to meet ends with difficulties. It is the duty of the government to consider their economic plight sympathetically, but unfortunately it is neglecting to pay any attention in this regard.

"The Imams and Muezzins have not received their honorarium for last five months. The last they received it was February (for October, November and December). Since then they have not been paid. The government must release the honorarium as earliest, as a majority of them are dependent of honorarium" he said.